On the building’s second floor, living history interpreters Kehala and Jordan Smith shared stories with museumgoers about their culture, as well as the past, present and future of their people. Jordan said it’s always fun for them to meet people “who are so engaged in what we’re doing.”

“But also, we have a balance of people that are just kind of walking by like, you know, checking things out,” he said. “That’s why we’re here doing what we’re doing to kind of give them that avenue, that opportunity to ask those questions.”

Jordan Smith noted the work they do helps to dispel stereotypes about Indigenous people, saying there weren’t just warriors within the tribes, but communities of people contributing from all walks of life.

“That’s what I like to focus on and educate about because even in our community, sometimes we don’t talk about that,” he said. “We don’t learn about what happened in between all of that peace and conflict, what went on between what led up to those conflicts, how they were resolved and which way they were resolved. We just know that we are where we are today.”