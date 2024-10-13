From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
To celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day, the Museum of the American Revolution dedicated the entire weekend to showcasing Native American history, art and culture.
Officially recognized by President Joe Biden in 2021, Indigenous Peoples’ Day is on the second Monday in October each year to honor the “resilience and strength” of Indigenous people and their determination to preserve “land, language, spirit, knowledge, and tradition,” he said.
At the museum, Lenape social dances conducted by the Delaware Tribe of Indians kicked off the occasion for many attendees on the outdoor plaza.
On the building’s second floor, living history interpreters Kehala and Jordan Smith shared stories with museumgoers about their culture, as well as the past, present and future of their people. Jordan said it’s always fun for them to meet people “who are so engaged in what we’re doing.”
“But also, we have a balance of people that are just kind of walking by like, you know, checking things out,” he said. “That’s why we’re here doing what we’re doing to kind of give them that avenue, that opportunity to ask those questions.”
Jordan Smith noted the work they do helps to dispel stereotypes about Indigenous people, saying there weren’t just warriors within the tribes, but communities of people contributing from all walks of life.
“That’s what I like to focus on and educate about because even in our community, sometimes we don’t talk about that,” he said. “We don’t learn about what happened in between all of that peace and conflict, what went on between what led up to those conflicts, how they were resolved and which way they were resolved. We just know that we are where we are today.”
Many calendars will also note Oct. 14, 2024 as Columbus Day in commemoration of Christopher Columbus’ first voyage to the Americas. The federally recognized holiday has gradually been faded out and replaced with Indigenous Peoples’ Day in many states and cities. South Dakota became the first state to replace Columbus Day in 1989.
Indigenous Peoples’ Day advocates say the recognition helps correct a “whitewashed” American history that has glorified Europeans, such as Columbus, who have committed violence against Indigenous communities, according to reporting from NPR.
Jordan Smith said Indigenous Peoples’ Day provides the opportunity for conversations to address the conflicts and cruelty “to make sure it never repeats itself.”
“Indigenous Peoples’ Day for me is a day where all Indigenous people should take the opportunity, put their clothing on and educate somebody about who you are and where you come from,” he said. “The fact that we are still here, we’re going to be here going into the distant future and there’s really nothing anybody can do about it.”
Seventeen states, the District of Columbia and more than 100 cities have holidays honoring Native Americans, according to Pew Research Center data from 2023.
The Museum of the American Revolution will wrap up its weekend of events on Monday with Lenape social dances at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Kehala and Jordan Smith will also be available to teach people about their culture from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
