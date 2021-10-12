Drawing attendees from as far away as South Dakota and Canada, Philadelphia’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day ceremony at Penn Treaty Park marked a kind of homecoming for attendees.

The event consisted of traditional music, dances, storytelling, and oral histories from Indigenous people around the globe. This year, organizers wanted to foreground the Lenni Lenape or Delaware Indians, native to eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware, and their displaced descendants. The location, the site of early treaties between the Lenape and Quaker settlers, was intentional.

Ben Miller, an event coordinator who traveled to Philadelphia from Bartlesville, Oklahoma, said there are three federally recognized tribes of Delaware in the United States and two in Canada.

”That’s our family and we stick together … We’re here to represent our people,” he said.

Teresa Johnson, a member of the Delaware Indians and descendent of Teedyuscung, a local Lenape leader for a period of the 1700s, traveled all the way from Moraviantown, Ontario.

“I’m here to find out more about Teedyuscung myself,” she said.