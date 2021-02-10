Indigenous People’s Day to replace Columbus Day in Philly

The city of Philadelphia will no longer observe Columbus Day — and that has organizers of the city’s annual celebration up in arms.

By executive order, Mayor Jim Kenney changed the holiday celebrated on the second Monday of October to Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Jody Della Barba, Secretary of the 1492 Society which plans the annual Columbus Day parade, is upset.

“To me, it’s bigotry,” she said. “[Columbus] also brought Catholicism to America, so it’s a double whammy. It’s against Catholicism and against Catholics.”

Councilmember Mark Squilla, the chairman of the Columbus Day parade committee, is also against the change, calling it a “personal affront” to Italian Americans.