Philly to remove Christopher Columbus from Marconi Plaza, place in temporary storage

The Philadelphia Art Commission voted Wednesday morning to approve a Kenney administration proposal to remove the Christopher Columbus statue from Marconi Plaza in South Philadelphia — the site of a violent confrontation in June — and to place it in storage in the interest of public safety.

The meeting was a continuation of a special meeting held on July 22, where the Art Commission heard the city’s proposal for the statue’s removal, along with 70 individual public testimonies spanning more than six hours, which were taken into account when making the decision.

The Art Commission was temporarily barred from voting on the matter due to a court order that called for commissioners to deliberate and make a decision following a vote by the Philadelphia Historical Commission.

On July 24, the Historical Commission voted 10 to 2 to approve the mayor’s proposal to remove the statue with the stipulations that the statue be stored in an undisclosed location within Philadelphia, that it be removed by a qualified professional, that the city provide annual reports on its condition, and that it be properly documented via three-dimensional, digital laser scan prior to its removal.