Public input wanted for Welcome Park amid plans to remove William Penn statue, Slate Roof House

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The National Park Service is looking for public input on plans to rehabilitate Welcome Park in Philadelphia’s Old City, which will include the permanent removal of the William Penn statue and the Slate Roof house model.

Welcome Park at 2nd Street and Sansom Walk is located on the site of William Penn’s former home — the Slate Roof House — and is named after the ship, Welcome, which brought Penn to Philadelphia.

The site, funded by the Independence Historical Trust, was completed in 1982.

Park officials want to reenvision the park and expand the interpretation of the Native American history of Philadelphia to make it more welcoming and inclusive for visitors.

Representatives of the indigenous nations — including the Haudenosaunee, the Delaware Nation, Delaware Tribe of Indians, the Shawnee Tribe, and the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma — also consulted in the proposed rehabilitation.

Public comment begins Monday and will go until midnight on January 21. For more information, visit the NPS website.