Judge orders restoration of all SEPTA services, but allows fare increases

That decision stems from a lawsuit filed against SEPTA. It's not yet known how long it will take for SEPTA to restore its services.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • September 4, 2025
Philadelphians board 32 bus

File - Philadelphians board the 32 bus. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A judge ruled Thursday that SEPTA must restore all services that were cut last month, and halt any plans for new cuts.

However, the judge is allowing SEPTA to move ahead with fare increases.

It’s not yet known how long it will take for SEPTA to restore its services.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

That decision stems from a lawsuit filed against SEPTA.

It argued that the cuts SEPTA implemented were not equitable and put low-income riders and minorities at a disadvantage.

Meanwhile, talks continue in Harrisburg to find a permanent funding solution for SEPTA’s $213 million budget deficit.

This is a developing story.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate