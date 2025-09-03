FanDuel restores SEPTA express service for Philadelphia Eagles home opener

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Sports betting company FanDuel has stepped in to restore service Thursday to SEPTA’s Broad Street Line during the home opener for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Subway trains will run as previously scheduled before and after the game. FanDuel’s sponsorship will cover free rides home from Lincoln Financial Field starting at halftime.

SEPTA’s fleet of express and local trains will be awaiting fans at NRG Station immediately following the game.

“This is a challenging time for SEPTA and our customers, but this partnership will ensure that Eagles fans have safe, clean, and reliable service to-and-from the game — and with the added bonus of free rides home,” Scott Sauer, SEPTA’s general manager, said in a press release.

SEPTA’s doomsday scenario is unfolding in full force, with an ongoing budget crisis forcing the transit agency to reduce and slash a number of vital lines and routes, including Sports Express trips.

The Philadelphia Eagles issued a travel advisory Tuesday, warning fans without tickets to avoid coming to the Sports Complex and creating additional congestion.