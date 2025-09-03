From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Philadelphia Eagles are urging fans without tickets to Thursday’s home opener not to head to the South Philadelphia Sports Complex due to the SEPTA cuts.

Typically, on opening day, parking lots surrounding Lincoln Financial Field are filled with tailgating fans donning their Kelly and midnight green attire, grilling food and consuming a few adult beverages. This year, due to the Sports Express special service on the Broad Street Line being eliminated, the Eagles are asking fans without a ticket not to go to avoid added congestion.

“Arrangements should be made to enjoy the game with family and friends at another location,” a statement from the Philadelphia Eagles read.

Despite some of the cut bus routes being reinstated and Regional Rail cuts and fare increases being paused, this has no impact on the additional cuts that took effect Aug. 24.

Parking lots in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex will open earlier than in years past, at 1:30 p.m. The Eagles advise fans to carpool if possible. For those tailgating, the team asks for gatherings to be consolidated “so that all parking spaces can be made available to every fan.” It’s suggested to arrange a tailgate setup in front of or behind the parked vehicle within the painted white lines of the parking spot.

Those with tickets are encouraged to arrive early, and everyone is advised to be inside the stadium by 7:45 p.m.