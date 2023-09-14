Photo essay: Eagles fans flock to Lincoln Financial Field for Thursday’s home opener

From decorated vans to green beards, Eagles fans turned out in style for the season’s home opener.

A sea of kelly and midnight green took over South Philly ahead of the Eagles home opener Thursday evening. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Hours ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles home opener, fans flocked to tailgates surrounding Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles faced the Minnesota Vikings and were looking to build off their victory against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

That bid was successful, as the Birds triumphed over the Vikings with a final score of 34-28.

Philadelphia has its eyes set on another Super Bowl berth this season. FanDuel Sportsbook places their odds at +900.

Jeremy
Jeremy "Green Beard" Smith and Eric Wayne were pumped ahead of the Eagles game against the Minnesota Vikings, and believe the Birds are in a good position to make it back to the Super Bowl. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
The Eagles Drumline marches outside the stadium
The Eagles Drumline marched around the South Philly Sports Complex ahead of the home opener Thursday evening. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

  • An image of Jason Kelce as a Mummer is painted on the back of Jim Gertie's bus.
    Enter Gertie's bus if you dare. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • A bus decorated with Eagles theme
    Jim Gertie's bus celebrates the Eagles Super Bowl win in 2018. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • JIm Gertie poses with an Eagles shirt on outside of his car.
    Jim Gertie is a season ticket holder and makes sure to make it out to the Eagles home opener each season. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
A fan talks with someone dressed in an Eagles mascot outfit.
Eagles superfan Birdmann interviewed fans ahead of Thursday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Eagles fans sitting in a mostly empty stadium hours before game time.
Some Eagles fans skipped the tailgate and went to their seats hours before the game kicked off. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Eagles fans pose for a photo.
These lovely Eagles fans (and a wild bear) posed for a photo ahead of the Thursday night game. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
A retro Minnesota Vikings helmet faces a retro Philadelphia Eagles helmet.
The Minnesota Vikings faced the Philadelphia Eagles on Sep. 14, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. A fan showed off a portion of his retro helmet collection at the tailgate. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

  • A truck decorated with the Eagles logo and photos of players.
    Eagles fans pulled up in style with their decorated buses and vans for Thursday's tailgate. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • An Eagles fan waves hello from his car
    This fan shared the good vibes from his car during the tailgate outside of Lincoln Financial Field. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Flames on a grill
    Flames flew from various grills outside of Lincoln Financial Field ahead of the Eagles home opener. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • A fan decorated with Eagles logos and colors.
    Eagles fans pulled up in style with their decorated buses and vans for Thursday's tailgate. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Close-up of the Eagles Drumline marching
    The Eagles Drumline marched around the South Philly Sports Complex ahead of the home opener Thursday evening. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • A camper with Eagles players displayed on it is parked outside of Lincoln Financial Field.
    Eagles fans brought their campers to the tailgate ahead of the home opener on Sep. 14, 2023 outside of Lincoln Financial Field. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • A fan films the Eagles Drumline on his phone.
    This fan documented the Eagles Drumline warming up ahead of their march. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • The Eagles Drumline marches outside the stadium
    The Eagles Drumline marched around the South Philly Sports Complex ahead of the home opener Thursday evening. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Flags fly in the wind, including the U.S. flag and Eagles flags.
    Deadheads and Eagles fans came together for the home opener tailgate on Thursday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Fans walk towards Lincoln Financial Field
    Thousands of Eagles fans flocked to Lincoln Financial Field hours ahead of the home opener. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Theo Nugin points to burgers and hot dogs that he's grilling
    Theo Nugin showed off his work on the grill hours ahead of the Eagles game against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Fans outside of Lincoln Financial Field
    Fans flocked to Xfinity Live before the Eagles home opener Thursday evening. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • The Eagles drumline marches around Lincoln Financial Field
    The Eagles Drumline marched around the South Philly Sports Complex ahead of the home opener Thursday evening. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
A dog walking next to their human wears an Eagles jersey.
Not sure if this Eagles fan had a ticket, but they were repping their favorite team on Thursday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Eagles fans with Barbara Bear
Eagles fans chummed it up with Barbera Bear ahead of the home opener. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
One person wearing a Vikings jersey walks among a crowd of Eagles fans.
One lonely Vikings fan drifted into enemy territory on Thursday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

