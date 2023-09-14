Hours ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles home opener, fans flocked to tailgates surrounding Lincoln Financial Field.
The Eagles faced the Minnesota Vikings and were looking to build off their victory against the New England Patriots on Sunday.
That bid was successful, as the Birds triumphed over the Vikings with a final score of 34-28.
Philadelphia has its eyes set on another Super Bowl berth this season. FanDuel Sportsbook places their odds at +900.
