Luca Anttell, a junior at Philadelphia High School of Creative and Performing Arts, plays percussion and saxophone for the school orchestra. He’s also a Mummer, just like his dad, playing in the Fralinger String Band.

As such, the Eagles’ fight song is well within his repertoire.

“We play it a lot for people at weddings, bar mitzvahs. They ask us to play it,” Anttell said. “This is the first time I’ve ever played it here with our orchestra.”

In the run-up to this weekend’s Super Bowl, Anttell and about 100 of his classmates came together on Friday as a full orchestra and chorus to perform “Fly Eagles Fly” in CAPA’s Grand Hall, under the baton of the Philadelphia Orchestra’s Yannick Zezet-Seguin.