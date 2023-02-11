Donate

Philly orchestra students get crash course in Eagles fight song from conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin

The conductor poses with a group of students in an orchestra.

Philadelphia Orchestra Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin, poses with student musicians at the Hilgh School for the Creative and Performing Arts after leading them in a rendition of ''Fly Eagles Fly.'' (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Luca Anttell, a junior at Philadelphia High School of Creative and Performing Arts, plays percussion and saxophone for the school orchestra. He’s also a Mummer, just like his dad, playing in the Fralinger String Band.

As such, the Eagles’ fight song is well within his repertoire.

“We play it a lot for people at weddings, bar mitzvahs. They ask us to play it,” Anttell said. “This is the first time I’ve ever played it here with our orchestra.”

A student poses with a drum set.
Luke Anttell, a student at the High School for Creative and Performing Arts prepares to play ”Fluy Eagles Fly” under the direction of Philadelphia Orchestra Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

In the run-up to this weekend’s Super Bowl, Anttell and about 100 of his classmates came together on Friday as a full orchestra and chorus to perform “Fly Eagles Fly” in CAPA’s Grand Hall, under the baton of the Philadelphia Orchestra’s Yannick Zezet-Seguin.

Students sing in a choir, wearing green T-shirts.
Donovan Hairston, a senior baritone at the High School for Creative and Performing Arts, sings with the chorus during a practice with Philadelphia Orchestra Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin. (Emma Lee-WHYY)
“I want this to be the best fight song ever recorded,” Nezet-Seguin told the students while wearing the jersey of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. “Everybody does it. We do it better.”

During a week when Philadelphia is awash with Eagles green as they prepare to play the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Nezet-Seguin is also celebrating something else: The charismatic celebrity conductor from Montreal has officially extended his contract with the Philadelphia Orchestra until 2030.

A conductor poses, wearing an Eagles jersey, with a group of students in an orchestra wearing green T-shirts.
Philadelphia Orchestra Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin dons a Jalen Hurts jersey before conducting student musicians at the Hilgh School for the Creative and Performing Arts in a performance of ”Fly Eagles Fly.” (Emma Lee/WHYY)

The contract will make Nezet-Seguin music director for 18 years, just shy of Leopold Stokowski’s formative tenure of 23 years. Eugene Ormandy was the Philadelphia Orchestra’s longest-standing music director, for 44 years.

To mark his renewed commitment to Philadelphia, Nezet-Seguin spent Friday criss-crossing the city doing sundry pop-up appearances, including a Rocky impression running up steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, meeting healthcare workers at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, accepting a city proclamation from Mayor Jim Kenney at the Kimmel Center, and performing with Philadelphia’s All-City youth orchestra at halftime of the 76ers game.

A conductor speaks with a student in the orchestra.
Philadelphia Orchestra Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin, talks with student musicians at the Hilgh School for the Creative and Performing Arts. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

At CAPA, Nezet-Seguin offered advice to the aspiring musicians, telling them to take music seriously, but that music should not be serious.

“Our job is to throw our emotions to the audience,” he said. “If we don’t enjoy what we do, there’s no chance they will.”

Two students play the violin.
Nyaiyjah Mention, a 9th grader at the High School for Creative and Performing Arts, plays ”Fly Eagles Fly” on a green violin during a practice session with Philadelphia Orchestra Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

He also took a moment to thank the school’s choir and orchestra directors, Lauren Thomas-Moyett and Nanette Foley.

“One of the reasons I love this city — I’m going to stay again for eight years — is because there’s something about music and music education that’s so passionate and really determined,” he said. “It’s unlike anywhere else in the world. You are lucky to have these people, really.”

A conductor leads a group of students in an orchestra wearing green T-shirts.
Philadelphia Orchestra Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conducts student musicians at the Hilgh School for the Creative and Performing Arts. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

In addition to being the music director of the Philadelphia Orchestra, Nezet-Seguin is also music director of the Metropolitan Opera in New York. He primarily resides in Montreal with his husband and two cats.

