Philly and Kansas City make an artful Super Bowl wager

The Philadelphia Museum of Art has entered into a Super Bowl wager with its counterpart in Kansas City, the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.

The museum of the losing city will send one of its masterworks, as a loan, to the museum of the winning city.

Both are major encyclopedic museums located in the heart of their respective cities. Neither director identified the piece of art they will put on the table, but both are absolutely certain the other will be the one who will travel with a loaned gift in hand.