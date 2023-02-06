Before big games, the Philadelphia Eagles typically release a “hype video” to get fans excited to cheer on the team. They usually feature some driving music and a famous voice to rally the city ahead of game time.

But with a little less than a week before the Super Bowl, the Birds are out with a very different type of video.

As part of National Gun Violence Survivor’s Week, the team published a video featuring a reading by Philly poet Ja’Nell Hall-Ragin, who lost her brother to gun violence.

“Ambitious, passionate, and proud, our city has heart,” Hall-Ragin says as the video depicts Eagles highlights and fans cheering. “However, underneath all that pride, there is pain. We can no longer remain silent to the violence, when our people are crying for help.”

National Gun Violence Survivor’s Week honors those who have been shot or lost a loved one to violence. We’re launching the next phase of A Fan of Change with a PSA, featuring spoken-word poet Ja’Nell Hall-Ragin, who lost her brother to gun violence.https://t.co/YWDlQfCwkJ pic.twitter.com/X8Q1Dp0vfg — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 3, 2023

The images switch from football players to show the leaders of local groups working to reduce violence in the city, including Mckayla Warwick from “Collective Climb,” Rosalind Pichardo from “Operation Save Our City,” and Veriteady and Klerekado Thompson from the “Thompson Family Foundation.”

“It starts with us, to become a fan of change,” Hall-Ragin continues. “To show some brotherly love to those who need healing. Find a cause, attach a purpose, and hold it close. Fuel it with love and not by hate. To create change, and room for opportunities to grow.”

The team has also donated more than $400,000 to nine nonprofits working towards better financial literacy and violence prevention.