Countless films, books and works of art about the American Revolution focus on the enormous contributions of the Founding Fathers and their long, tireless battle for independence. They remain in the spotlight as we approach the 250th anniversary of our nation’s founding – but many lesser told stories deserve more attention.

A new PBS documentary, Becoming American: Philadelphia’s Story, highlights the journey of communities of color in the struggle for freedom, not just from the British Empire, but from the laws and norms that dehumanized, marginalized and persecuted them. Beginning with the arrival of the first ship carrying enslaved Africans, the film looks at Philadelphia as a place where pain, struggle and ultimately social connection led to real change.

On this episode of Studio 2, we’ll talk to the filmmakers behind Becoming American: Philadelphia’s Story. WHYY TV-12 proudly airs the world broadcast premiere tonight, Thursday, May 28 at 8pm.

Guests: