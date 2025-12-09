Jalen Hurts throws 4 interceptions, Eagles lose 22-19 to Chargers in OT

Justin Herbert stiff-armed the opposition with his broken left hand, the defense forced big plays and the Los Angeles Chargers eked out a victory to move within two games of first place in the AFC West.

Cameron Dicker kicked a go-ahead 54-yard field goal — one of his five in the game — and Tony Jefferson intercepted Jalen Hurts at the 1-yard line in overtime of a messy 22-19 victory over the slumping Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.

“What a team we have, they refuse to lose,” Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh effused, putting the win “in the discussion of the birth of my seven children, my marriage.”

The Chargers (9-4) overcame Odafe Oweh’s penalty on a neutral zone infractiton that gave the Eagles a first down on 4th and 4. Two plays later, Hurts threw deep to Jahan Dotson in double-coverage only to have Jefferson keep his feet in bounds on the game-ending play.

“Last night, we were talking, me and the corners, and you can ask Cam (Hart), I literally spoke this one into existence,” Jefferson said. “I told him, ‘Tip me the ball, I’ll be there.’ The football gods are looking out for me.”

Hurts threw four interceptions and the defending Super Bowl champions lost their season-worst third in a row and fell to 8-5.

Dicker’s 46-yard field goal with 12 seconds left sent the game to the 10-minute extra session tied 19-19 after Jake Elliott’s 44-yarder minutes earlier had put the Eagles ahead 19-16. Dicker was 5 for 5.

Elliott also kicked field goals of 54, 30 and 41 yards at SoFi Stadium, where the Eagles’ green-and-white jerseys dotted the crowd.