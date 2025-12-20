The tush push lives on: The past, present and uncertain future of the NFL’s most controversial play
Before the season, team owners lost an attempt to ban the Eagles' brute-force offensive play by just two votes. How safe is the brotherly shove from a new prohibition attempt?
As its dominance fades and scrutiny grows, the future of the Eagles’ most polarizing play is suddenly less certain.
The tush push, a play beloved by Philadelphia Eagles fans and hated by most everyone else, has been more than 90% successful in fourth-and-1 scenarios, according to ESPN.
That’s one reason why NFL team owners tried to ban it after last season. The play survived, but complaints continue to abound, particularly relating to officiating, safety and optics.
Also called the “Brotherly Shove,” it’s a modified quarterback sneak, in which Jalen Hurts takes the snap and the offensive line plunges forward with two players pushing him from behind to make a touchdown or a small but critical gain.
Even physicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has called the play unstoppable, once saying, “I’m happy to chalk this up as another inevitable consequence of the laws of physics manifest in this universe.”
This year, the Birds have not been as successful with the play as in previous seasons, dropping from an around 80% success rate on all attempts to below 70%. Sports Illustrated is even saying the tush push “might be dead.” But the team is still running it and iterating on it, with running back Saquon Barkley recently scoring on a fake tush push.
While we wait to see if another vote to ban will take place after this season, let’s examine the history of the tush push and what may lie ahead for the infamous play.
How the Eagles imported the tush push
College and professional football teams have attempted versions of the play in the past, and some have incorporated it into their playbooks, but none have done so as wholeheartedly as the Eagles — as evidenced by this Eagles fan-created tush push tracker.
Its Philly connection traces back to 2020, when Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni ran the play with quarterback Jacoby Brissett.
After Sirianni became the Eagles head coach, they began solidifying it in the team playbook in 2022. Richie Gray, a former rugby player and coach from Scotland, helped advise the team on how to perfect the play.
After last season, the Green Bay Packers spearheaded an attempt to ban the tush push. Twenty-two team owners voted in favor of the ban, but according to league rules, 24 are needed. So, the Brotherly Shove lives on.
But that doesn’t mean NFL fans are happy with the decision. In a recent poll from The Athletic, a little more than half of respondents said they wanted the play banned.
Three main criticisms
Let’s start with legality and safety. The NFL updated its rules in the 2000s to allow for the pushing of a fellow player, though players are still not allowed to “lift” or “pull” a teammate.
Some have called the play unsafe, with its brutal physical demands. But according to an NFL spokesperson, the play was subject to an investigation that found “nothing notable” regarding safety. And earlier this year, the NFL found that no players were hurt from the play in 2024.
Perhaps the most salient debate involves officiating, specifically: Does the tush push amount to a false start — meaning, do offensive players move too quickly before the play begins.
According to a USA Today analysis, the Eagles ran 18 tush pushes in short-yardage situations through Week 10 of this NFL season, with uncalled false starts happening on roughly one out of every six attempts. Adding to the controversy, in Week 8, Hurts appeared to fumble on a tush push but was instead — most likely incorrectly — ruled down by forward progress.
Beyond questions of rules, safety and officiating, the play has been described as “ugly” and “boring” — and some have said it “lowers the entertainment value” of football. American football purists disparage the play as one more likely to be seen in rugby. But if you coached the Birds, wouldn’t you run it, too?
The future of the Brotherly Shove
In September, ESPN reported that there is no plan yet for another vote on the play, though that could change with more developments this year. According to Yahoo Sports, a new vote could focus more on the problems the tush push presents to referees. Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president, said while the play hasn’t been discussed much by the league this season, “what has been said by officials the last two years … [is it’s] very difficult to officiate in real time.”
The Eagles currently lead the NFC East, but there is more football to be played this season. Time will tell how the play unfolds and evolves — and how its challenges affect the game.
