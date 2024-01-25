From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Philadelphia Eagles held their end-of-season press conference Wednesday, more than a week after losing in the playoffs to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Before the team’s 1-6 collapse in the final stretch of the season, the Eagles were on a hot streak — ranking No. 1 in the NFC and becoming the first team in the league to reach 10 wins in the season. A point General Manager Howie Roseman touched on Wednesday.

“Not diminishing the 1-6 stretch at the end, we’re 26-5 over the last 31 games,” Roseman said. “That’s four times the number of games that we played.”

“We had a tough stretch,” said Roseman, who didn’t offer any concrete solutions to the team’s failure.