‘Kind of a shell-shocked feeling’: Philadelphia Eagles hold end-of-season news conference following disappointing playoff performance
Head coach Nick Siriani said some things “got stale" and everyone on the team needs to work for change and success.
The Philadelphia Eagles held their end-of-season press conference Wednesday, more than a week after losing in the playoffs to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Before the team’s 1-6 collapse in the final stretch of the season, the Eagles were on a hot streak — ranking No. 1 in the NFC and becoming the first team in the league to reach 10 wins in the season. A point General Manager Howie Roseman touched on Wednesday.
“Not diminishing the 1-6 stretch at the end, we’re 26-5 over the last 31 games,” Roseman said. “That’s four times the number of games that we played.”
“We had a tough stretch,” said Roseman, who didn’t offer any concrete solutions to the team’s failure.
“Sometimes when you’re with a group of guys, like we’ve been together for three years, we wanted to bring in some fresh ideas. And that’s where we are with that right now,” he said.
Siriani admitted there could be more firings on the coaching staff in the upcoming weeks as the team continues to bring in “some new ideas from the outside,” that might not be “from this family of coaches.”
“So it’s about coming up with fresh ideas and doing some things different[ly]. That’s exactly where we are right now.” Sirianni said, acknowledging there was plenty of blame to spread around. “Obviously, we all fell short at the end of those last six weeks of the season, right, all of us did.”
Roseman added, “There is a kind of sadness about the way the season ended … kind of a shell-shocked feeling that was going on.”
There’s currently no plan to replace Sean Desai, who was fired last week as the team’s defensive coordinator, or to find players to fill holes in the offense and defense.
There was also very little spoken about quarterback Jalen Hurts, except that he would work on his problems in the off-season.
