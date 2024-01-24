Former Phillie Rhys Hoskins and Brewers agree to a $34 million, 2-year contract, AP source says

Rhys Hoskins and the Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to a $34 million, two-year contract, filling the team’s opening at first base.

A person familiar with the move confirmed it to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the deal was pending a physical.

Milwaukee won the NL Central last year with a 92-70 record before getting eliminated by Arizona in their Wild Card Series.

The addition of Hoskins gives the Brewers another power bat for the middle of their lineup. They had Rowdy Tellez and Carlos Santana at first base in 2023, but they let go of Tellez after the season and he signed with Pittsburgh in December. Santana remains a free agent.

Jake Bauers also could play first with Milwaukee after he was acquired in a November trade with the New York Yankees.