Eagles fans soak up the sun, enjoy NFL ‘Super Bowl Experience’ while in Arizona

The Downtown Phoenix skyline is fully decked out in Super Bowl LVII artwork ahead of the big game on Sunday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY News)

Philadelphia Eagles are seeking to coat the streets of Phoenix in a sea of kelly green ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

The Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. In traditional Philly style, fans of the “Iggles” weren’t just seen, but occasionally heard chanting E-A-G-L-E-S!

A mural of the Lombardi trophy is visible on the side of a building.
At the Phoenix Convention Center on Thursday, fans of all 32 NFL teams were there to check out the Super Bowl Experience. They got to peruse Pro Football Hall of Fame exhibits, pick up some sweet Super Bowl threads, and even take a picture with the coveted Vince Lombardi trophy.

A little girl holding an Eagles jersey high-fives someone at a podium.
The little Eagles fan on the right was drafted by her favorite team during the Super Bowl Experience. Details on her rookie contract are yet to be released. (Cory Sharber/WHYY News)
Mike Richardson and Joanne Edwards are from Philadelphia and were soaking up some UV rays while vacationing in Arizona. They said they were excited to take part in the unique fan experience, despite not having tickets to Sunday’s game.

“We are just huge Eagles fans, so we had to be part of the experience, even if we can’t afford to go to the game,” Edwards said.

Mike Richardson and Joanne Edwards pose with the Eagles' NFC Championship trophy.
Mike Richardson and Joanne Edwards were enjoying the Super Bowl Experience on Feb. 9, 2023, and got to see the Eagles’ NFC Championship Trophy up close. (Cory Sharber/WHYY News)

“We know how Eagles fans travel,” Richardson said. “We have seen fans everywhere. We got stopped like crazy yesterday when we were downtown. A lot of Chiefs fans here so far, but I think they’re closer. As the week goes on, we’ll [Eagles fans] probably start to outnumber them a little bit.”

Albert Dixon said he’s been an Eagles fan for more than 40 years, and, of course, has had some good and bad experiences rooting for the team over the years. But that’s never diminished his love for the team and Dixon said he will always travel to show his support.

“I traveled a lot for the team, you know, went to like four or five different cities just to experience the team,” Dixon said. “But here, it’s been great. This whole experience has been great.”

Albert Dixon poses, in an Eagles jersey, next to a giant Eagles helmet replica.
Albert Dixon couldn’t miss out on the Super Bowl Experience, especially since he has family out in Phoenix and his favorite team is playing on Sunday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY News)

Justin and Zachary Hoeffel got to share a little father-son bonding time at the Experience. Originally from Ohio, the two moved to Arizona five years ago but said they’ve always been Eagles fans.

“Growing up in Ohio, we were in the northwest corner, so our closest team was the Detroit Lions,” Justin said. “Everybody loved Barry [Sanders], and I loved Barry too, but [Randall] Cunningham was my dude. Early 90s, that was my guy, and I hated the Cowboys. Everybody loved the Cowboys, I hated them, so had to go against everybody, you know what I mean?”

People pose with Eagles gear.
Zachary and Justin Hoeffel got to share some father/son bonding time at the Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix on Feb. 9, 2023. (Cory Sharber/WHYY News)

Zachary just welcomed a child of his own, and said he’s making sure to carry on the family tradition of rooting for the Eagles.

“As long as he doesn’t end up a Cowboys fan, I’m cool with it,” Zachary said.

An up-close photo of a bejeweled Eagles helmet.
Not sure if there's a price tag on this blinged out Eagles helmet, but it definitely wasn't for sale. (Cory Sharber/WHYY News)

Some thought the Eagles’ 2018 Super Bowl appearance would be a once in a lifetime experience for many diehard fans. Zachary said he’s making sure to enjoy the good times while they’re still here.

“Especially being an Eagles fan, I mean, this may not happen again, so I’m taking in every single moment that I can. Hopefully it happens again.”

People pose for a photo with a sign that reads LVII Super Bowl.
The Super Bowl Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center ends on Feb. 11. (Cory Sharber/WHYY News)

The Super Bowl Experience ends on Feb. 11, as the focus will turn to the State Farm Stadium in Glendale for Super Bowl LVII. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. and the game will air on Fox.

An up-close photo of a person tying the seams on a football.
Fans got to see the official Wilson Super Bowl LVII footballs get assembled at the Super Bowl Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center. (Cory Sharber/WHYY News)
A person takes a photo of a kid posing with an Eagles uniform.
Fans were able to pose with the official Nike uniform the Eagles wear. (Cory Sharber/WHYY News)
A close-up view of a cake modeled on State Farm stadium in Arizona.
Yes, this is a cake modeled after State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. However, no details on how many fans can fit inside were provided. (Cory Sharber/WHYY News)
Two Eagles fans pose with a bejeweled Eagles helmet which is visible behind a glass display case.
Ray and Sylvia Garber had to remind everyone that "It's A Philly Thing" while out and about at the Super Bowl Experience. (Cory Sharber/WHYY News)
A large banner on the side of a building reads
The Downtown Phoenix skyline is fully decked out in Super Bowl LVII artwork ahead of the big game on Sunday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY News)
People pose onstage with the Lombardi trophy.
Eagles and Steelers fans, also known as "Steagles," posed with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, something both teams can brag about having in their possession. (Cory Sharber/WHYY News)
A person lifts a weight as a spotter looks on.
Fans got to participate in NFL Combine drills during the Super Bowl Experience. Don't worry, a spotter was on duty. (Cory Sharber/WHYY News)
A group of Eagles fans are wearing different Eagles jerseys.
On the other hand, Eagles fans could be seen repping their favorite players of yesteryear, and getting creative to support the current roster. (Cory Sharber/WHYY News)

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

