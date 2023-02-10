Mike Richardson and Joanne Edwards are from Philadelphia and were soaking up some UV rays while vacationing in Arizona. They said they were excited to take part in the unique fan experience, despite not having tickets to Sunday’s game.

“We are just huge Eagles fans, so we had to be part of the experience, even if we can’t afford to go to the game,” Edwards said.

“We know how Eagles fans travel,” Richardson said. “We have seen fans everywhere. We got stopped like crazy yesterday when we were downtown. A lot of Chiefs fans here so far, but I think they’re closer. As the week goes on, we’ll [Eagles fans] probably start to outnumber them a little bit.”

Albert Dixon said he’s been an Eagles fan for more than 40 years, and, of course, has had some good and bad experiences rooting for the team over the years. But that’s never diminished his love for the team and Dixon said he will always travel to show his support.

“I traveled a lot for the team, you know, went to like four or five different cities just to experience the team,” Dixon said. “But here, it’s been great. This whole experience has been great.”

Justin and Zachary Hoeffel got to share a little father-son bonding time at the Experience. Originally from Ohio, the two moved to Arizona five years ago but said they’ve always been Eagles fans.

“Growing up in Ohio, we were in the northwest corner, so our closest team was the Detroit Lions,” Justin said. “Everybody loved Barry [Sanders], and I loved Barry too, but [Randall] Cunningham was my dude. Early 90s, that was my guy, and I hated the Cowboys. Everybody loved the Cowboys, I hated them, so had to go against everybody, you know what I mean?”

Zachary just welcomed a child of his own, and said he’s making sure to carry on the family tradition of rooting for the Eagles.

“As long as he doesn’t end up a Cowboys fan, I’m cool with it,” Zachary said.