It’s been time to get your Eagles green on, and if you don’t have any gear yet, what are you waiting for?

Sports are integral to Philadelphia’s cultural identity and, by extension, play a colorful role in our city’s fashion.

Jerseys of favorite players and hats repping our local teams are practically part of our capsule wardrobe. It doesn’t matter if you operate a bus or work in a courtroom, owning apparel from Philly sports teams is practically the law of the land.

As the Eagles prepare to face the Kanas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII this Sunday, perhaps you’re looking to upgrade your old green fits or snag new accessories to commemorate the special occasion. Or, maybe you’ve simply procrastinated because you’re hopping on the bandwagon. We won’t judge. Whatever you seek, Philly shops and makers have you covered so you can cheer on the Birds in style:

ArtHistory101

7045 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia PA 19135

This North Philly streetwear clothing company sells a range of t-shirts and hoodies that feature Philly-themed and Eagles designs for kids and adults. ArtHistory101 is perfect for Eagles fans into urban-inspired attire that features bold graphics. Heads up, the shop also sells an exclusive NFC Champs tee, but this item is only available for pre-order online.

Dye Hard Fan

Online shop and at local markets

This custom tie dye shop sells apparel for the Philly “dye hard fan in you.” The shop’s Eagles collection features brightly bleach-stained green tees and sweaters with sayings like “Bird Gang” and “So good it HURTS.” The shop operates online and at pop-up markets across the city and region. Check out Dye Hard Fan’s Instagram for their schedule.

Made by Taylor Nicole

Online-only

Made by Taylor Nicole apparel is ideal for Eagles fans who want to be “best dressed” and maintain a feminine flair at their Super Bowl party. Geared toward women, MBTN sells highly-Instagramable crewnecks, accessories, and jackets inspired by favorite players and popular sayings like “It’s a Philly Thing” and “Sundays are for the Birds.” Keep in mind that since the shop runs exclusively online (and sadly doesn’t offer pickups), you might want to order as soon as possible, and maybe have a backup outfit, just in case.