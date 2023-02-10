New Eagles mural finished just in time for Super Bowl LVII

This year, though, the mural is looking a bit different — Saligman decided to capture two people.

The giant Eagles mural that the city has come to know and love will be gripping Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, while coach Andy Reid is caught in the eagle’s wings with a sign that says “HELP” in big, green letters.

“I love the Eagles, and I do this for fun, I think I do it because it’s a Philly thing, murals are a Philly thing, the Eagles are a Philly thing, and I love standing out on the street painting,” Saligman said. “It’s such a feel-good, a win-win.”

Amanda Simon, a Queen Village resident, was driving home when she passed by the mural, and had to stop her car to investigate the scene.

“I needed to walk down and come see it,” Simon told WHYY News. “Just having the excitement for the Eagles, Philly pride, and the fact that we are the city of murals. It’s a really awesome thing, it’s so cool that we have people like Meg who bring this to us. Honestly, I love it, it gives me such an obvious thrill.”

Saligman explained that she thought about not painting the mural this year, but then had a change of heart.

She told WHYY News she is an extremely superstitious person. She even wears the same pajama pants every game night.

“I thought, jeez, I did it last time and we won, let’s do this year’s version of it and try to stay harking back to the old one but make it slightly new,” Saligman said.