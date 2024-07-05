From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

When artist Douglas Hoekzema, also known as HOXXOH, starts a new public art project, he goes to the nearest garden center.

The Miami-based muralist sprays paint through various garden hose sprinkler attachments sold off the shelf. Through trial and error, Hoekzema discovered, for example, that an oscillating lawn sprinkler will spray a cross-hatch pattern.

“I have another one that spins so it makes a spirograph pattern. Another one shoots a cone of paint about six feet wide,” he said. “Most of us have a memory as a kid running through sprinklers, so there are some nice nostalgic moments. Anything you can pump water out of, I’m pumping paint out of.”