Philly’s ‘Real Life Rockys’ face off with the movie icon

The Rocky statue at the base of the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art is now flanked by large-scale portraits of “Real Life Rockys”: actual Philadelphians who have lived heroic lives in the real world.

The temporary murals depict Chantay Love, who started an organization to support families of people killed by gun violence; Michelle Konkoly, who became a Paralympian swimmer after a spinal cord injury and now is a resident physician at a pediatric rehabilitation center; and Joshua Santiago, who travels the country giving haircuts to people experiencing homelessness.

And an actual, real-life Philly boxer is depicted among the honored: heavyweight Jimmy Young, who lost to Muhammad Ali but later beat George Foreman in 1977.

The murals are part of RockyFest, a weeklong festival celebrating the anniversary of Sylvester Stallone’s hit movie about the underdog boxer from Philly. It was released Nov. 21, 1976.

An estimated 4 million people pass Rocky each year. During December, when Love’s portrait is downstage from the statue, about 330,000 people will see her enlarged face.

“To be out there in front of everybody, it’s startling. But I’m honored somebody thinks of me that way,” Love said. “Me and my other honorees, we do have grit. We do have fight power. We are the underdogs that’s gonna keep pushing and pushing and pushing. That’s who we are.”