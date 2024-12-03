Philly’s first-ever RockyFest is a knockout nod to the ‘Rocky’ film franchise

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In celebration of Rocky Day — a city tradition honoring the “Rocky” film franchise that began in 2023 — Philadelphia is hosting its first-ever RockyFest.

WHYY “Morning Edition” host Jennifer Lynn jogged the “Rocky steps” at the Philadelphia Museum of Art to meet up with Kathryn Ott Lovell. The president and CEO of the Philadelphia Visitor Center Corporation is leading this tribute to the Italian Stallion and his story of resilience, 48 years following the 1976 debut of “Rocky.”

RockyFest 2024 runs from Dec. 3 through Dec. 8.

Jennifer Lynn: Yo, Kathryn!

Kathryn Ott Lovell: Yo, Jennifer, you did it! [referring to Jennifer scaling the Rocky Steps]

JL: Because “all I want to do is go the distance,” I want to get the blow-by-blow of RockyFest, starting with what happens today: Rocky Day.

KL: Oh, today there’s going to be a really exciting unveiling of a special surprise right here at the top of the steps. We’ll be doing tours all day and lots of fun stuff for people to experience Rocky Day in Philadelphia, which I think is a holiday second only to the Fourth of July here in Philly.

JL: Well, this festival includes a lot of things, and I love this idea of special date nights because “Rocky” is truly a love story. You’ll have a special night at the Penn Ice Rink. Remember Rocky and Adrian and the first date scene at an ice rink in Philadelphia?

KL: I do. I totally agree with you. I think “Rocky” is a quintessential love story, and ice skating was where Rocky and Adrian had their first date. The Penn Ice Rink, in its very 1970s brutalist style of architecture, is very reminiscent of that scene in the film where Adrian is skating and Rocky is jogging alongside her, and they’re just getting to know each other for the very first time.

Adrian: Aren’t you skating?

Rocky: I ain’t skated since I was 15. You know, that’s when I started fighting. I was 15. Skating’s bad for the ankles, you know?

Adrian: Yeah.

Rocky: You’re a pretty good skater, aren’t you?

JL: And there is a beautifully sweet and funny scene at the Philadelphia Zoo where Rocky proposes to Adrian. Now, this is “Rocky II.” I’m advancing a little bit, but how cool, you’re having a date night at the zoo.

KL: We’re having a date night at the zoo. “Rocky II” is actually my favorite “Rocky” film, really, because it is the culmination of that love story.

Rocky: I was wondering, if you wouldn’t mind marrying me very much.

Adrian: What’d you say?

Rocky: If you wouldn’t mind marrying me too much.

Adrian: Yes, I’d like to marry you.

Rocky: Yeah?

Adrian: Yes.

Rocky: Yeah?

Adrian: Yes.

JL: And WHYY has a little part in all of this. We’re so thrilled by the success of the podcast “The Statue,” produced with Monument Lab’s Paul Farber. He’s going to offer a talk about the iconic Rocky statue and Rocky-related real-life stories. That’s going to be a great lecture.

KL: It is going to be great. Actually, the sculptor of the statue himself, Thomas Schomberg, is going to be coming in for that to talk about what the statue meant to him and his legacy. And at the end of that lecture, folks will get a certificate that they completed Rocky U, Rocky University by Dr. Paul Farber.