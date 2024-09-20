Legacy of Hope Holds 7th Annual Stair Climbing Fundraiser at Philadelphia Museum of Art
Next on You Oughta Know, climb the Rocky steps repeatedly for a Legacy of Hope fundraiser. Find out how Attic Youth Center is helping LGBTQ youth. Discover an after-school STEM career program for underserved girls. Learn about a new WHYY podcast inspired by Abbott Elementary. Experience life in another part of the country through a student exchange program. Hit the road in the Weinermobile.
