    Legacy of Hope Holds 7th Annual Stair Climbing Fundraiser at Philadelphia Museum of Art

    Legacy of Hope Stair Climbing Fundraiser at Art Museum, Attic Youth Center, & More!

    Air Date: September 20, 2024

    Next on You Oughta Know, climb the Rocky steps repeatedly for a Legacy of Hope fundraiser. Find out how Attic Youth Center is helping LGBTQ youth. Discover an after-school STEM career program for underserved girls. Learn about a new WHYY podcast inspired by Abbott Elementary. Experience life in another part of the country through a student exchange program. Hit the road in the Weinermobile.

    WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

    Brought to you by You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know is your guide to what’s happening in the Philadelphia region.

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate