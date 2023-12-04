Philadelphia declares Dec. 3 ‘Rocky Day’ in honor of the film’s 47th anniversary

“Standing at the top of these steps you're reminded that all things are possible,” Stallone said. “Keep punching.”

The iconic Rocky Statue was originally created for the series' third installment in 1982. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Actor Sylvester Stallone was back in the City of Brotherly Love Sunday to celebrate the 47th anniversary of the original premiere of his famed feature film, “Rocky.”

Sylvester Stallone (left) and Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr. (right) traded blows while celebrating Rocky Day on Dec. 3, 2023. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Thousands gathered near the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art to celebrate Rocky Day on Dec. 3, 2023. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
From a stage near the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Stallone was awarded a Key to the City and Dec. 3 was officially declared “Rocky Day,” in Philadelphia. The event also served as a grand opening event for the Rocky Shop, which sells licensed merchandise from Stallone’s brand.

In 1976, the world was introduced to the ultimate underdog, Rocky Balboa, portrayed by Stallone, a character from South Philly who takes on Apollo Creed for the world heavyweight title.

SEPTA pulled up with a Rocky-themed bus for the occasion. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
During the film, Rocky took the now-famed journey up the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s 72 steps, something Stallone admits altered the course of his life forever.

“You get to the top, you feel inspired, you feel special, hopeful, happy, and most of all, proud of yourself,” Stallone said.

Sylvester Stallone helped cut the ribbon for the Rocky Shop on Dec. 3, 2023. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Sylvester Stallone called the ''Rocky Day'' declaration remarkable, and that no one from the 13 schools he attended would've believed it. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
He said once one reaches the top of the steps, that person could become the “champion of their dreams.”

“Life is a fight,” Stallone said while addressing Sunday’s crowd. “It’s a tough fight and get ready. You’re going to win some and you’re gonna lose a lot. But the real victory is in never giving up and going the distance for yourself, your loved ones, and standing at the top of these steps you’re reminded that all things are possible. Keep punching.”

Thousands gathered near the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art to celebrate Rocky Day on Dec. 3, 2023. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
The Rocky Shop is located inside the Parkway Visitor Center Outpost, next to the base of the “Rocky Steps” and near the famous Rocky Statue.

Rocky was made on a budget of only $1 million and shot in 28 days. It became the highest-grossing film of the year, earning $117 million at the North American box office and another $107 million overseas, according to the Associated Press.

After Sylvester Stallone gave a speech, folks quickly gathered by the popup shop next to the stage to get their hands on some Rocky merch. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
The popup Rocky Store was filled with merch from the Sly Stallone brand. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Rocky won three Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Director (John G. Avildsen), and Best Film Editing. The film was also preserved in the Library of Congress’s National Film Registry as being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

