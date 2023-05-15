She said she used the money to hire nine additional counselors, bringing her counseling staff from three to 12. But when the funding started to run out in December 2022, she had to request additional dollars so that she wouldn’t have to abruptly end counseling for grieving family members.

“You just don’t stop, you phase them off,” she said. “They’re in the middle of getting care.”

She said if she isn’t accepted into the second CEG cohort, she’ll have to consider letting those counselors go.

Eve Weiss is the project lead with Equal Measure, one of four agencies hired by the city to evaluate the CEG program. She said in an ideal world, nonprofits could have at least three years of consistent funding.

“The kinds of challenges these underinvested communities are dealing with, they’re systemic,” she said. “Even three years is scratching the surface.”

At a recent press conference, Love and other Black nonprofit leaders argued that city leadership should keep CEG running, even if the execution isn’t perfect, as part of repairing decades of public disinvestment in Black communities.

“Those funds were taken from us and never replaced,” said Rev. Gregory Holston of the 57 Blocks Coalition. “And now we have one program that comes forward to actually help these organizations be able to have the resources they need, and now that program is under attack as well.”

Keir Bradford-Grey, an attorney and former head of the Defender Association of Philadelphia who stood with the grantees at the conference, said there is sometimes an unfair amount of scrutiny put on small, Black-led nonprofits.

“It has not been uncommon for me to ask for an extension or on deadlines several times during a cycle,” she said. “And that’s not uncommon for a lot of institutions who are never questioned.”

Other philanthropy experts point out that grassroots groups from marginalized communities are not starting on an equal playing field.

“Because they’re never provided with the opportunities to build quality backgrounds or institutions,” said Trella Walker, founder of nonprofit consulting firm Path Forward. “They find ways to still build these quality products and services, and are never paid the same amount of dollars.”

Walker advocates for “trust-based philanthropy,” which can involve giving groups more money or distributing funds for years at a time.

Philadelphia’s Black nonprofit leaders say the scrutiny of CEG recipients has been unfair, including the Inquirer investigation. At a recent press conference, nonprofit leaders said the article was harmful to groups that have struggled for decades to serve their communities on shoestring budgets. They’re calling on the Inquirer to retract it and are considering a march on the newspaper.

“When you say they mishandled money, what you’re saying is don’t invest in poor Black and Brown communities. What you’re saying is let them die,” said Frontline Dads director Reuben Jones.

Many scholars argue that supporting on-the-ground organizations is the government’s best chance at making an impact on neighborhood-level violence. A 20-year study of crime data from 264 cities found that for every 10 additional organizations focusing on crime and community life, there’s a 9% reduction in the murder rate and a 6 %reduction in the violent crime rate.

“We have just never seen these groups as the central actors in the effort to build stronger neighborhoods,” said Princeton University sociologist and lead author Patrick Sharkey. “So the programs are fighting for every dollar, trying to survive instead of being the dominant actors who are responsible for making sure everybody is safe.”

Measuring success

The city hired four agencies — Equal Measure, Evident Change, Research for Action and Cities United — to complete an evaluation, which is expected to come out this summer.

Weiss, the project lead for Equal Measure, said they asked grantees to keep track of metrics such as how many people participated in a program, the racial and age demographics of participants, and how long participants stayed involved.

She said the success of the data collection varied from group to group depending on their capacity to track this information.

“Some programs are really big and have a data specialist, but some are just one or two people,” she said.

Researchers sent grantees a spreadsheet and a manual on how to fill it out, and met with each group to explain the steps.

“We were asking a lot of the programs, burdening them with this evaluation, these questions they were required to answer,” she said. “There were a lot of touchpoints, I think it was hard for the grantees.”

She said the hope is that this evaluation will ultimately be helpful to the grantees.

Joshu Harris, with the city, said they’re juggling a lot of balls with CEG — trying to close out the first round of grantees in a way that doesn’t cause major disruptions to their programming, ensuring that unspent dollars from round one go toward round two, and creating a more strategic application process for the next cohort.

He said they’ll be paying close attention to the upcoming evaluation.

“It’s going to be ‘how do we translate this thing for action for the second cohort?’” he said.

Love, with E.M.I.R Healing Center, said she’d like to hold a meeting with the city and any involved partners to discuss how to smooth out the kinks in the CEG process before the next round, from the application process to funding distributions to evaluating impact.

“We’re still on the outside trying to bang in,” she said.