After hearing that some community groups were having trouble with the process, the city made the following changes to the distribution process:

Funding is now split into three payments

Half of the grant is awarded upfront

Grantees are required to submit less paperwork prior to payment

Two full-time program coordinators are assisting grantees

Staff are providing weekly updates on payments, reporting deadlines and resources

Under the previous system, grantees had a choice: submit a spending request and have the city’s fiscal sponsor Urban Affairs Coalition make purchases, or use their own money and then get reimbursed later. Some nonprofit groups said they stretched their own budgets thin trying to front the programs, or delayed starting the programs because they didn’t have the grants in hand. Some groups waited several months for their payments.

Now, grantees receive half of their total award at the beginning of the process, followed by two more payments as they submit the appropriate paperwork.

Chantae Brabham, executive director with ADAC Youth and Family Services, was selected for the fourth and fifth TCIG cohorts, and said it was a big help to not have to put expenses on her credit card this time around.

“I get 50% up front, I can go here and start making moves,” she said. “I was able to buy, purchase, pay, whatever I needed to do with the 50% and then two weeks after that I got 25%.”

She said the funding helped her pay for music, security, youth workers and swag for a September event focused on violence prevention.

“Youth need positive things to do, youth need money in their pockets, so they don’t go around doing things they have no business doing,” Brabham said.

Representatives from the city’s Office of Policy and Strategic Initiatives for Criminal Justice & Public Safety say the goal was to “make sure the grantees would have funding to start programming without delay”.

“The three-payment split allowed for grantees to effectively run programming and our fiscal partner to still receive reporting documentation needed for reporting on their end,” city representatives wrote in an email.

There are still hold-ups with the new system. As of Oct. 5 all round five grantees have been paid their first payments and 90% had received their second payments, according to the city. But due to “delays on our fiscal partners’ end,” the third payment date has been moved from September to the end of October.