On September 17, during the 1 a.m. Peace Patrol in a different section of Kensington, a man on a bicycle circled the area near the Hug the Block tent. Johnson and another volunteer were having a conversation when the bicyclist told them to leave because an unknown “they” would “clear this out.”

Johnson called the volunteers out on patrol, who came back to the base in a police escort. In response, twelve members of Philadelphia City Council denounced the threats on Monday. Councilmembers Kendra Brooks, Curtis Jones, Kenyatta Johnson, Jamie Gauthier, Sharon Vaughn, Isaiah Thomas, Katherine Gilmore Richardson, Anthony Phillips, Mark Squilla, Quetcy Lozada, Mike Driscoll, and Cindy Bass issued a statement denouncing the threat.

The statement read, in part: “We call on all Philadelphia community and faith organizations to show their support by joining one of their upcoming Peace Patrols. The volunteers of Operation Hug the Block are primarily Black men, and they spend their nighttime hours in the neighborhoods most impacted by gun violence, offering the visible presence of people who care and creating a space for safety, camaraderie, and community on some of Philadelphia’s most devastated blocks.”

The council members committed to attending a patrol, and praised both Stop Killing Us and Philly Truce for “acting with the urgency that our gun violence crisis calls for and carrying forward a long tradition of Black, community-led violence prevention and mutual aid.”

“We’re asking people to change the way that the city has been going for the last three or four years with this gun violence,” said Johnson. “So when we come through and we encourage people to start being out in their communities again, to start being eyes and ears of the community, I’m sure there are people who don’t want that.”

Despite the long, late hours, Operation Hug the Block volunteers are determined to continue.

“We want the community to come back to the community again, not be held hostage by the violence,” Johnson said, sitting under the base tent. “We’re setting an example by going out here ourselves at night and encouraging people to do the same in the daytime. [We want] children to come back out and play again, old people sitting on the steps, women to be able to come out and not worry about being carjacked.”

The Election Day end date was not an accident, Johnson added. “We don’t feel they’re doing enough, and we hope that they will make this number one on their agenda after the next election.”

Operation Hug the Block is scheduled to send out Peace Patrols every night through November 7 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Volunteers are invited to join at any time and leave at any time.