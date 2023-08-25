Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

Philadelphia’s public safety leaders have created what they hope is a one-stop-shop for residents looking for information and resources related to gun violence.

The guide includes a 25-page directory of housing, education, employment, health, and victim’s services by Philadelphia Police Department district. There are multiple maps showing all of the grantee organizations that receive funding from the city’s Targeted Community Investment Grant and Community Expansion Grant programs.

Erica Atwood, deputy managing director for the Office of Policy and Strategic Initiatives for Criminal Justice and Public Safety, has presented the resource guide to police captains.

“This is something captains can use and community resource officers can use to strengthen their relationships with community partners,” she said.