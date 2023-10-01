Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

Community activists, law enforcement officials, and policymakers gathered at St. Joseph’s University to discuss solutions to the city’s gun violence problem, in advance of the mayoral election.

Philly has recorded 328 homicides this year, an 18% decrease compared to the same period last year. The city saw 562 in 2021 and 516 murders in 2022, according to the Office of the Controller.

Much of Saturday’s event focused on young people. There were calls for more funding for youth-focused grassroots groups and expansion of afternoon and evening programs at schools and recreation centers.

Roughly two dozen people in their teens and 20s attended the summit.

Nevaeh Quilen, a senior at Overbrook High School, said she’s glad people in power are paying attention to the gun violence crisis.

“These kids really do need help,” she said. “They’ve fallen into this narrative whereas guns is a safe place, and it’s not. I just hope they come to some type of situation to help kids understand that gun violence is not the answer.”