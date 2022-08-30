Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

Baby, welcome to the party

I’m a thot, get me lit

Gun on my hip

One in the head

Ten in the clip

Baby, baby, don’t trip

Just lower your tone

‘Cause you could get hit

– ”Welcome To The Party” by Pop Smoke

Drill music, a subgenre of hip hop from Chicago’s South Side, emerged in the early 2010s. Strongly influenced by trap music from Atlanta, Georgia, drill uses lyrics that focus heavily on money, drug use, violence, and sex.

As drill music began to spread in popularity, so did the scrutiny: Drill was suddenly being used as evidence in court cases, rappers like the late Pop Smoke began putting disclaimers on music videos saying that the guns shown were props, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams decried the amount of drill music on the internet.

In Philadelphia, drill music has previously taken center stage in criminal trials, with the most prominent case resulting in the 2018 resentencing of Ronald “Hollow Man” Thomas. Thomas had successfully appealed a murder charge in 2010, arguing that jurors in the original case made a biased decision based on his song lyrics.

On April 22, 2010, 23-year-old Anwar Ashmore was murdered by Thomas following a theft of a brick of cocaine. Both Thomas and Ashmore were members of Team A, drug dealers and rappers operating in the Strawberry Mansion section of North Philadelphia. Five months after Ashmore’s killing, Thomas’s mixtape “Ear Bleed,” was released. Among the mixtapes’ lyrics:

“Half a brick missing, and it’s one of my [N-word]

Can’t point fingers because I don’t know who did it

But soon as I find out, I swear that [N-word] finished”

Philly focus

In the time since Thomas’ trial, Philadelphia’s artists and community advocates have been vocal about making an impact on the music scene without violence. Blackwell Community Alliance hosts a monthly competition called “How Dope Are You?” where performers vie for cash. The catch? The music, poetry, spoken word, or a combination thereof, cannot contain swear words or references to violence, drugs, or sex.

Artists like Darice Gardner, who uses the stage name Paper$, and Alonzo Good, who uses the stage name AKG, sign in to perform and then give their music to the DJ. The rules, according to emcee Saj “Purple” Blackwell, are simple, and there are church ladies in the audience to make sure the rules are followed. After each performance, the audience participates to see if there was a violation. “Did he talk about shooting up the block?” asks Purple. After hearing a chorus of “nos,” Purple asks, “Did he talk about shooting grandpa?” When enough “nos” have been accrued for every aspect of a given song, the contestant is officially in the running for a cut of $500.