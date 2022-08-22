Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

As Philadelphia students, teachers, and families prepare for the academic year, the city’s gun violence crisis remains top of mind.

Mayor Jim Kenney and district officials spoke to school safety concerns at a virtual press conference on Monday.

The 2021-22 school year saw nearly 700 incidents of gun violence, 304 of which involved active students, said Chief of School Safety Kevin Bethel. At least 119 young people under the age of 22 lost their lives.

“We understand this is unprecedented,” said Bethel, adding that his office recognizes violence around city schools is “unacceptable.”

This school year, the district, as part of its partnership with the Philadelphia Police Department, will expand its Safe Zones Initiative. It provides additional uniformed police officers at school dismissal times to support safe passages for students. Twenty-seven safe zones will encompass 40 district and charter schools.