The City of Philadelphia has made some efforts to listen to teens on the gun violence issue, through the creation of a Next Gen Taskforce, which involves young people working to combat violence in their neighborhoods. They also hosted a youth-focused event in late April as part of the “Philadelphia Roadmap to Safer Communities” listening tour.

One of the biggest issues for teens, according to the survey, is firearm policies. When asked to identify solutions, 71% of survey-takers said “better gun laws.”

In April, a statewide gun violence prevention organization called CeasefirePA brought a group of young people, including Waddington, to Harrisburg to advocate for legislation that would require reporting of lost or stolen firearms and create Extreme Risk Protection Orders to temporarily remove firearms from people in crisis.

“But I only talked to the people who are representatives of Philadelphia … who are all knowing about gun violence already,” she said. “And they kept telling me, ‘yeah, we know, we’re sorry. We’re trying’. But that was the gist of it.”

Philadelphia has had little success moving the bar on firearm restrictions. The city has been in gridlock with Harrisburg over gun legislation for the past several years and is currently suing the state for the right to pass stronger measures locally.

The city’s “Roadmap to Safer Communities” includes a promise “to work with local, state, and federal partners to reduce the availability of firearms and close loopholes that enable guns to fall into the hands of those likely to engage in violence.”

When asked for solutions, only 48% of students surveyed called for an increase in funding for youth programs.

The city has put special focus on grant funding for nonprofit organizations in the last two years, many of which support youth programming. The Anti-Violence Community Expansion Grant program sets aside grants up to $1 million dollars to groups that provide healing and mentorship. The mayor has already proposed an additional $12 million in the upcoming 2023 budget for the fund.

Several nonprofits are trying to gather youth input on solutions to gun violence. The Beloved Care Project hosts listening sessions for teens, and Frontline Dads, YEAH Philly, and other nonprofits are conducting their own youth surveys about the crisis.

The youth-led Enough is Enough survey results will be the focus of a May 31 rally at City Hall, and the committee will present their points at a city council meeting in June.

If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence in Philadelphia, you can find grief support and resources here.