Mazzie Casher, founder of nonprofit Philly Truce, also saw Mother’s Day weekend as the logical choice for his culture carnival and resource fair, where he hopes to get residents, nonprofits, and politicians to commit to a 25-year plan to reduce gun violence.

“We got to make a statement to the mothers of the city who are losing their children to say, ‘look, we’re going to give it some kind of effort, some kind of a communal effort’,” he said.

Researchers who study social organization have lifted up the “collective impact model” – the idea that multiple groups combining their resources will make a bigger dent in a problem than organizations working alone.

It’s an idea that’s been shown to work in some cities tackling homelessness, food insecurity, and other systemic issues, because it helps small nonprofits increase their capacity, build political will and implement changes more quickly.

Sara Solomon, deputy director for the Penn Injury Science Center, said there is a lot of energy in Philadelphia’s gun violence space right now, but organizations don’t always want to put in the time to plan and work together.

“Organizations want to act,” she said. “They just want to go ahead and keep moving and have their event because over the next few days there’s going to be one more shooting and then another shooting and then another. “

She’s currently launching an effort to inventory Philadelphia’s gun violence nonprofits, with the ultimate goals of bringing people together to work collectively, and evaluating the impact.

“It’s too bad that we’re all walking on each other’s toes,” she said. “Imagine if all of the four events that were going on at the same time were one larger, cohesive event sharing resources, getting more people.”

Solomon has been involved with the Beloved Care Project, a nonprofit hosting an anti-gun violence street festival originally planned for Saturday. That event was set to take place within a quarter mile of a youth “stop the violence” day at Francis J. Meyers Recreation Center.

Khalif Mujahid-Ali, Beloved Care Project founder, said multiple efforts in the same area are a plus because people can connect with their own neighbors and have the option to go to two events in one day.

He said he heard about the event at the Meyers center, but it didn’t faze him.

“I said, ‘what’s the problem?’,” he said. “I just want people to come out more, start doing more. People say ‘I want to do that too’, and that’s good.”

Barr, of the Philadelphia Majid, said he didn’t hear about the other events until recently. He said he wasn’t surprised, given the resistance he’s encountered between some groups working on the gun violence issue.

“Once we’re able to put the nonsense aside .. then that’s when we’ll be able to start moving forward,” he said.

To help with coordination, Casher created a community calendar where gun violence nonprofits can list their events. So far, it’s only being used by a few groups.

“Everybody’s beefing with everybody about something,” Casher said. “We gotta do some healing. So people should come if they [are] sick and tired of the status quo in Philadelphia.”