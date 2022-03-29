People who call the gun violence prevention line can get connected to one of 11 assigned “resource navigators.” These responders receive 80 hours of training in trauma-informed care, cultural competency, and mental health first-aid. They’ve also learned to identify existing gun violence prevention programs in different neighborhoods, according to the city.

But some community leaders say they are already making those connections for the people they serve, and would be wary of the city navigators.

“How do we really know that that is an actual real-time resource?” said Kendra Van de Water, executive director of YEAH Philly. “I know I probably wouldn’t use that, because we already have a lot of directories out there, and you have to keep updating the directories because they will be out of date very quickly.”

For situations where people are in conflict and need help with mediation, the city plans to connect callers to violence interrupters from the Philadelphia Anti-Drug/ Anti-Violence Network. The group has been working in the city for more than three decades, and already provides services through the city’s Community Crisis Intervention program.

“What we’re talking about is getting in front of the violence, doing something before anybody has even picked up a gun, to talk them out of it,” said PAAN executive director George Mosee. “And at the same time provide resources: jobs, counseling, whatever it is they may need.”

Mosee emphasized that people calling in can remain anonymous.

But Tyrique Glasgow, director of a youth-focused nonprofit called the Young Chances Foundation, said the city is “throwing band-aids on issues that are bigger.”

“The people that we work with on a day-to-day basis to provide those essential services … they have a lack of trust with government, particularly the police department,” he said. “So to think that the initiative of having a hotline will drastically drop the shootings, is ridiculous.”