Temple’s public safety director stepping down amid wave of gun violence near campus

Leone called his decision to leave “bittersweet,” adding that it was the right time to enable a new leader to “build the strategy for the future.”

His departure comes as the campus works to increase safety amid a wave of gun violence in the city.

Late last year, the community was rocked by the murder of 21-year-old Samuel Collington, who was killed during a robbery near campus.

And just last week, Philadelphia police arrested a 15-year-old male after he allegedly opened fire on four girls inside a vehicle near Temple. Two victims were shot in the incident but are expected to survive. They were not students of the university.

The university has announced a series of steps it is taking to better ensure the safety of students.

Kaiser says the university met with Mayor Jim Kenney and Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw this week to discuss a full spectrum of strategies to address the crisis of gun violence. The university is also partnering with former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey to audit campus safety. That is set to begin next month.