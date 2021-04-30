Mazzie Casher and Steven Pickens haven’t personally lost anyone to gun violence. But they grew up together in the 1990s, when Philadelphia routinely recorded more than 400 murders a year, and don’t want to see that history repeat itself.

Pickens said they decided to take action in October after learning about another fatal shooting in West Philly that left a young man dead.

He felt overcome with despair.

“It was basically just pouring out at that time — like, we have to do something,” said Pickens, 46, an emergency medical technician.

On Saturday, Pickens and Casher will launch the Philly Truce mobile app. They’re billing it as a new way for residents to anonymously share information about brewing neighborhood beefs they think could boil over into gun violence, which often start on social media, and to connect with trained mediators charged with resolving conflicts before they turn deadly — without involving the police.

They say their goal is to empower anyone to help with violence intervention in Philadelphia.

“An app can modify behavior if it’s properly implemented and marketed and advertised,” said Casher, 45, a songwriter. “Uber, Instagram, Yelp, Airbnb — these things have come in and changed the way we do very basic things.”

The app’s home screen has two options: The “Get Help” button directs users to a form that prompts them to provide their cell phone number and describe the dispute. The “Mediator” button allows vetted and trained volunteers, as well as professional violence interrupters, to connect with residents who have reached out for help.

“The app is just a simple and, if you like, anonymous way to get the process going. And it’s also anonymous for the mediator up until they decide or determine they want to go out,” said Casher.

Pickens and Casher say they want to make violence interruption part of Philadelphia’s culture by having the free app downloaded onto as many smartphones as possible. It’s been beta-tested over the last couple weeks and will be available on Google Play and the Apple Store when it goes live on May 1.

That includes veteran violence interrupters working for organizations like the Philadelphia Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Network, which has nearly 60 staffers responding to conflicts across the city. PAAN is also the partner organization for the city’s Community Crisis Intervention Program and Group Violence Intervention initiative.

“The most important word in our title is network. The beauty of [the app] is that it develops a network of mediators, which will include my people, but also others,” said George Mosee, the group’s executive director.

“There’s so much happening out there that there’s plenty of work — too much for any one of us,” he added.

Over the last eight weeks, Philly Truce trained nearly 30 volunteers to be mediators. The group includes some residents who had no prior experience before signing up.

The violence interruption techniques taught during the 16-hour program derive from methodology contained in field research on what is now CeaseFire Illinois, a branch of the Cure Violence organization which also operates in Philadelphia. The manual also includes some de-escalation and safety techniques from the Nation of Islam’s conflict resolution program, “10,000 Fearless.” Pickens and Casher said it is not informed by the group’s religious ideology.

Both men say safety is paramount when it comes to the app’s volunteer mediators. They’re taught to always respond to disputes in pairs. They’re also not expected to rush out to a community in response to a call for help, though they are encouraged to quickly reply within the app to get the mediation process started.

“It’s not an emergency response in any shape or form,” said Casher. “Nobody is putting their life directly in harm’s way.”

Instead, the role of the app’s volunteer mediators largely boils down to figuring out who the parties are in a particular dispute, and cultivating relationships with those parties with the goal of getting them to participate in a formal mediation process.

Four experienced mediators, assembled by the Black Male Community Council of Philadelphia, will then be available to support trainees during those sit-downs.

Rev. Harrod Emmanuel Clay Jr., the longtime pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Glassboro, is one of them. He said the app could be a game-changer.

“This is so significant that it could potentially take the gun out of the shooter’s hands because the shooter doesn’t need to shoot somebody if they can talk to a mediator,” said Clay, a certified federal mediator through the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. He is also certified by the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association.