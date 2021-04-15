While the city continues to grapple with a gun violence crisis that has claimed 145 lives so far this year, WHYY, Reclaim Philadelphia, and Free Press organized a Community Conversation to discuss ideas, programs, and initiatives that — despite a lack of sustainable funding and local governmental support — advance public safety and community healing.

Panelists included Jacqui Johnson, LPC, CCMHC, PMH-C, and founder of Sankofa Healing Studio; Michael Butler, founder of MannUP; Kendra Van de Water, co-founder of YEAH Philly; and Chantay Love, program director of EMIR Healing Center.