Philly police monitoring social media in effort to prevent retaliatory shootings

‘It’s like zero seconds now’

For at least the last few years, police and anti-violence activists have cited social media beefs as a driver of real-world bloodshed, particularly when it comes to retaliatory shootings, suspected of sending hundreds of residents to the hospital last year, the deadliest year the city has seen in three decades. (The Philadelphia Police Department said it does not track which shootings are retaliatory and which aren’t.)

The police department would not say how many employees are now assigned to monitor social media, or how the department determines who or what groups to monitor online.

As part of the tactical program, Outlaw said the department has paired specially-trained detectives with analysts to review social media posts. Those posts can feature messages about a specific shooting, photos of individuals toting crime guns, and even music videos created to taunt and insult members of rival street groups, sometimes right after a fatal shooting.

In the sea of posts, the department hopes to find information that could be helpful to the city’s Community Crisis Intervention Program, which sends dozens of outreach workers to some of the most violent areas of the city to try to mediate disputes before they turn deadly.

The Philadelphia Anti-Violence and Anti-Drug Network (PAAN) is the program’s partner organization.

“If police are able to discern that social media banter may actually result in gunplay and if they can get that information to my people who are out on the street, then I’m certainly all for that,” said executive director George Mosee.

The tips his group gets from police usually don’t come with an origin story, however.

“We get information on people who are at risk,” said Mosee. “We really don’t ask ‘Where’d you get that information?’ and they don’t ask us.”

Using social media for violence prevention purposes has a lot of potential, in part because there’s a “treasure trove” of publicly-available information out there to review, said Joseph Giacalone, a former New York police officer who teaches at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

The biggest impediment is time. Social media disputes don’t always fester long before erupting into violence, especially during the pandemic, which anti-violence activists say has increased the potential for bloodshed because more people are spending more time logged onto their accounts due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“You have to find out well in advance and you have to be able to be mobilized within a few minutes in order to get to that scene, even if it’s just flooding the area with uniforms or cars,” said Giacalone.

Dawud Bey, co-founder of Put it Down, a nascent violence interruption group, said the timeframe for some retaliatory shootings fueled by social media can be especially short. “It’s like zero seconds now,” he said.

Bey said some of that can be attributed to the speed of technology and how ingrained social media is in people’s lives. Insults can be hurled in an instant and fired back just as fast, creating the potential for a dispute to turn deadly in no time at all.

Mosee said it’s challenging for PAAN to respond on the fly because outreach workers don’t always have information telling them such a response is needed. For example, people rarely say on social media that they’re heading out to shoot someone, he said.

It just happens.

“You don’t know how much [a post] gets under someone else’s skin,” said Mosee.

When outreach workers do find out a shooting is imminent, they do their best to reach potential victims first — to make sure they’re in a safe place, said Mosee. Then they try to track down the would-be shooter or shooters to try to resolve the conflict.

Another part of the equation, according to Bey, is psychological. Many of the young men he works with use social media to make a name for themselves, to show as many people as they can that they have value. And often, the currency is street credibility, even when publicly posting could leave them vulnerable to arrests for a violent crime.

“It used to be about ‘cops and robbers.’ And ‘cops and robbers’ means do something and don’t get caught,” said Bey. “These guys commit a crime, go straight on social media, and say, ‘Hey man, that’s my work right there. I killed those two, three people over there. Wassup? I ain’t hiding.’”

Those kinds of admissions can quickly trigger a retaliatory shooting, said Bey.