Last year was one of the most violent on record in Philadelphia.

So far, 2021 isn’t shaping up to be much better.

During the first week of the new year, the Philadelphia Police Department recorded 11 homicides, nearly double the tally of the same time in 2020.

A total of 21 people have been shot so far this year, according to police. There were 13 by this time last year.

“It’s very disheartening,” said Terrez McCleary, founder of Moms Bonded by Grief. “It’s just continuing from where we left off last year.”

In 2020, Philadelphia very nearly had 500 homicides — the highest total on record since 1960. More than 2,200 people were shot, a 54% increase over 2019.

Experts initially predicted crime, including gun violence, might decrease in 2020 amid coronavirus-related restrictions and recommendations. They now say the pandemic likely drove much of last year’s surge in shootings and murders — in Philadelphia and other big cities across the country.

And they don’t expect things to improve much this year, in part because of the economic fallout from COVID-19, but also because of the virus’ continued stranglehold on daily life, including activities that could keep teenagers from picking up guns.

“Where a kid might be in a gym playing ball with his friends, now he’s sitting there on social media maybe beefing with someone,” Anton Moore, an anti-violence activist and president of Unity in the Community, said in an interview before the new year.

This year’s bloodshed started less than an hour after midnight on Jan. 1. By the end of New Year’s Day, the city had recorded a total of six shootings, including three homicides.

Around 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1, Rudolph Ebinger was shot and killed in the 100 block of Ritner Street in South Philadelphia, according to police.

Four hours later, a 26-year-old man was shot twice in the head and once in the arm on the 2500 block of South 66th Street in Southwest Philadelphia. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 5:36 a.m.