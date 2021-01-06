Melany Nelson is still frustrated by what happened last fall.

During a preliminary hearing in October, one of her clients at Northwest Victim Services testified against the man accused of shooting him more than seven times. As he recounted the events that landed him in the hospital, Nelson said court staff caught the suspect’s girlfriend trying to take a photo of him with her cell phone.

The woman was also using her phone to record the man’s testimony, said Nelson, executive director of the Philadelphia-based nonprofit. Citing safety concerns, she declined to provide more details about the incident — what she considers a brazen example of witness intimidation.

“This gentleman is afraid for his life,” said Nelson. “He doesn’t feel safe living where he’s living.”

The girlfriend’s phone was immediately confiscated. She’s now banned from the Juanita Kidd Stout Center for Criminal Justice, but she wasn’t arrested or charged with a crime. She left the courthouse a free woman.

While the episode may seem extreme, it’s not uncommon in Philadelphia. It also illustrates why so many witnesses in gun-related cases don’t show up to court, even though it’s illegal to ignore a subpoena — it can earn you a contempt-of-court charge. Witnesses fear members of neighborhood street gangs or groups will retaliate against them if they do go to court.

It’s not a new issue. But anti-violence advocates like Nelson say tackling it needs to be a priority if the city ever hopes to raise its decidedly low conviction rates in these cases, which include illegal gun possession charges and offenses related to nonfatal shootings. Gun violence spiked dramatically last year, making 2020 one of the most violent on record.

“Until they can ensure that victims are safe when they testify, I don’t think their numbers will increase,” said Nelson.

“Those who speak up can be shot, killed”

The fear that stops witnesses from appearing in court is deeply rooted in the city’s pervasive no-snitch culture, said Isaac Gardner, who leads Unsolved Murders in Philly, a group that provides counseling to families who have lost loved ones to gun violence, among other services.

In neighborhoods home to street gangs and groups, members of those gangs and groups understand they are not supposed to testify in court, especially in gun-related cases, he said. Those who choose to ignore the unwritten rule can expect something negative to happen to them, said Gardner.

“Those who do speak up can be shot, killed, have their house set on fire. Somebody might set your car on fire, give you a little warning,” he said.

Residents who are not active in the street gangs are also strongly — strongly — discouraged from taking the stand. This means victims of gun violence and their families who decide to testify face potentially deadly consequences.

In some instances, according to Gardner, a relative who is part of a street gang or group may encourage a fellow family member who was shot to remain silent.

“They’re encouraging them not to speak up because they’re in the street and they don’t want to have that stigma on their family name,” said Gardner. “It’s sad to say, but that’s what happens sometimes.”

Colwin Williams works with the nonprofit Cure Violence. As a street supervisor, he does outreach in high-crime police districts to prevent gun violence from erupting. Williams said no-snitch culture persists because of a simple fact: People don’t want to be killed.

When forced to choose between potentially being arrested for ignoring a subpoena or potentially being killed for testifying — the choice is easy, said Williams.

“The first law of nature is self-preservation,” he said.

Advocates say that, paired with what advocates view as a lack of resources for witness relocation, make it no surprise that city prosecutors often struggle to secure convictions in gun-related cases.

Staffers with the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office recently looked at about 400 such cases as part of a forthcoming study. In roughly half of the cases there was no conviction because a witness didn’t show up to court.