Philly shootings more than doubled in 2020. Experts don’t see easy changes ahead

Violence boosted by the pandemic

In March, experts predicted most crime would decrease in Philadelphia during the coronavirus pandemic as a result of stay-at-home orders, as well as ongoing pleas from public health officials for residents to practice physical distancing.

More than nine months later, they say the pandemic undoubtedly drove the dramatic spikes in shootings and homicides this year. And like Brown, they don’t expect much to change after the New Year.

With just days left in December, more than 2,100 people have been shot in Philadelphia, a 54% increase over the same time last year.

To date, the Philadelphia Police Department has recorded more than 480 murders. Since 1960, the city has never recorded more than 500 murders in a single year.

Jerry Ratcliffe, a criminal justice professor at Temple University, said many of the factors that likely contributed to those figures, including the economic fallout caused by the pandemic and the city’s high poverty rate, will remain unchanged, at least in the short-term.

“We’ll certainly hope to see it trending downwards a little bit over the winter as we would normally expect to see,” said Ratcliffe.

Anton Moore, anti-violence activist and president of Unity in the Community, doesn’t expect gun violence to decrease until daily life returns to normal, a prospect that public health officials say will likely take several more months given current guidelines for distributing COVID-19 vaccines.

Moore said the pandemic boosted gun violence in the city because there’s been less to deter residents most at-risk of picking up a gun from doing that, especially teenagers. Many extracurricular activities and afterschool programs are suspended. Recreation center gyms are closed. The job market in most sectors is tight or nonexistent.

“Where a kid might be in a gym playing ball with his friends, now he’s sitting there on social media maybe beefing with someone,” he said.

Those virtual beefs, said Moore, can easily translate to gun violence in the real world — and often have over the years.

“There’s only so much you can take away before there are consequences and repercussions,” said Moore.

This year’s spike in gun violence is not unique to Philadelphia. Big cities across the country have experienced similar or worse surges, particularly when it comes to homicides.

As of mid-November, New York’s homicide tally was up 38% over the same time last year.

Chicago’s had increased by 53% during the same period.

Jeff Asher, founder of AH Datalytics, a New Orleans-based data analysis company, said there’s no reason to believe the grim trend will suddenly reverse itself, adding the causes are likely bigger than what’s happening on the ground in a particular city, he said.

“There’s a tendency when you talk to police departments, when you talk to mayor’s offices, to say the convenient political thing is the thing that’s driving it,” said Asher. “If that were the case we wouldn’t be seeing this everywhere.”

In Philadelphia, Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration and the police department are not interested in making predictions when it comes to gun violence.

Sgt. Eric Gripp, a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department, said it’s “impossible” to say whether it will remain elevated or decrease next year.

“However, we remain steadfast in our belief that as we continue to implement cultural and operational changes in our department, we will begin to see marked improvement in the amount of violent crime — particularly gun crime — that has plagued our city for years,” said Gripp.

“Real progress cannot happen through the police department alone,” he added. “That is why we will continue to work with our partner agencies — city, state, and federal — along with our precious communities to bring long-lasting change to Philadelphia.