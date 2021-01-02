Philly closes out a violent 2020 with nearly 500 homicides
Philadelphia recorded 499 homicides last year, the highest annual count in three decades.
That number included a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed in North Philly just hours before the new year.
A particularly violent 2020 gave way to more killings in the early hours of New Year’s Day.
According to police, three people were pronounced dead in three separate shootings before 5 a.m. Friday.
The shootings claimed the lives of three men ranging from 26 to 37 years old. Police have yet to identify the deceased.
No arrests have been made in the killings.
___
If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence in Philadelphia, you can find grief support and resources here.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!