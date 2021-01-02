Donate

Philly closes out a violent 2020 with nearly 500 homicides

Police stand by the Clothespin Sculpture near City Hall, where a dirt bike rider was fatally shot on Nov. 16, 2020.

Police stand by the Clothespin Sculpture near City Hall, where a dirt bike rider was fatally shot on Nov. 16, 2020. (NBC10)

Philadelphia recorded 499 homicides last year, the highest annual count in three decades.

That number included a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed in North Philly just hours before the new year.

A particularly violent 2020 gave way to more killings in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

According to police, three people were pronounced dead in three separate shootings before 5 a.m. Friday.

The shootings claimed the lives of three men ranging from 26 to 37 years old. Police have yet to identify the deceased.

No arrests have been made in the killings.

___

If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence in Philadelphia, you can find grief support and resources here.

