Philly’s historic Mount Vernon cemetery could be yours for $1M

At least once a week, local historian Brandon Zimmerman unlocks the gate to an unruly and sprawling 27-acre urban forest in North Philly as a volunteer caretaker.

While it looks like a wildly overgrown forest with massive tree canopies, acres of invasive vines, flowering plants and poison ivy – there’s about 33,000 people buried there because it’s a cemetery founded in 1856.

“This has, at least in recent memory, has been functioning more as a green space than it has a cemetery,” said Zimmerman, a volunteer with the Friends of Mount Vernon Cemetery who sees foxes, deer, birds and more on the property.

Volunteers are developing historic cemetery tours for visitors and plans to host a community event in the fall.

But something spooked the group in recent weeks – an online real estate listing to sell Mount Vernon Cemetery for at least $1 million.

Here’s some background on that: The longtime owner of the cemetery was Joseph Murphy, a Washington D.C.-based attorney, but he lost control over it after preservationists took him to court in 2020 using a Pennsylvania law known as Act 135, which enables conservators to save abandoned and blighted properties. Murphy lost control of the property in 2021.

The Philadelphia Community Development Coalition is the conservator of the cemetery and has spent more than $200,000 on restoration and stabilization of the historic gatehouse since then. It’s ultimately up to a judge to decide who the next owner might be. And there’s a community-led group interested in taking over, but they haven’t raised enough money for minimal operational costs, even if the property was transferred over for a nominal fee and city back taxes forgiven.