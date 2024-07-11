Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

In an unusual turn of events, New Barber’s Hall in North Philadelphia is no longer headed for historic designation after the music venue’s longtime owner decided against it.

The Philadelphia Historical Commission is expected to approve a request to withdraw the nomination during a regularly scheduled meeting on Friday. Over the last decade or so, the commission has granted approximately 22 requests to withdraw nominations, according to the city. The most typical reason is that the property owner and the nominator have entered into a private agreement to preserve the property.

In the case of New Barber’s Hall, owner Jake Adams said he had a change of heart after learning more about what historical designation would mean for the three-story building. Without his support, the Society for the Preservation of Philadelphia African American Assets (SPPAAA), which nominated the property, decided not to pursue the designation, which would help safeguard the building against demolition.

At this stage of the process, the historical commission must grant the request to withdraw the nomination. If approved, SPPAAA does not plan to push for the designation again.

“I won’t be the one pressuring him to reconsider,” said founder Deborah Gary, who has been in and out of the hospital since being diagnosed with cancer.

When a property is listed on Philadelphia’s Register of Historic Places, the owner is required to get approval from the historical commission before making changes to the exterior of the building or performing alterations that require a building permit.

Adams, 82, said he’s concerned those restrictions will shrink the pool of potential buyers should his children want to alter or sell New Barber’s Hall, located near the heart of Temple University’s campus, an area still in the midst of a building boom.

“I can’t tie their hands,” said Adams. “I want them to have total say-so as to what they want to do with the building.”

Adams bought the building near Broad and Oxford Streets in 1979. Since then, the space has been a haven for jazz music and soul food and played host to countless private events tied to every stage of life — from wedding receptions and retirement parties to funeral repasts.