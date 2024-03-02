North Philly’s New Barber’s Hall hosts ‘Matinee Jams,’ celebrating the city’s jazz legacy

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

It’s easy to look past the unassuming building near the corner of Broad and Oxford Streets. Yet, New Barber’s Hall is a historic fixture for the surrounding community where old and new friends meet to enjoy drinks, live jazz music and arguably the best fried chicken wings in the city.

Every second Saturday from 3-7 p.m., the North Philly bar houses Aqueelah Jamal’s “Matinee Jams” live jazz event. With no cover charge, live music and the nostalgia that embodies New Barber’s Hall, the event welcomes all. Still, it primarily appeals to older Black Philadelphians who love jazz and the legacy the genre has left in the community.

“We are passionately known as the old heads,” Jamal said. “I have no problems with that.”

For the last 45 years, Jamal has been active in radio, music, and the entertainment industry, producing live music events. She has been with WURD radio for 18 years, focusing on jazz and what she calls the “prenatal sounds of jazz.”

The energy from the audience was undeniable when Napoleon Black and the 61st Street Band, Marion Salaam, and Tony Smith took the stage. Blue and purple lights served as the only illumination in the dim bar as onlookers leaned forward, anticipating the first note from Black.

Riffing off each other effortlessly, one would think the men have all performed together for years. Yet, Smith’s first time playing with Salaam and Black’s band came this month. The Delaware native and trumpet player says musicians can sit in with anybody when they get to a certain level.

“People will think that you’re actually part of the band,” Smith says.

Performing with Napoleon Black and the 61st Street Band is a familiar rhythmic dance for Salaam. The self-proclaimed “straw that stirs the drink” is a saxophonist, vocalist, and lyricist who has been playing since the 1960s.

“These guys, no, we’re old friends,” Salaam said, gesturing to the stage. “We’re colleagues, and our connection is a long and precious one.”