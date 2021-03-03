The terrestrial headquarters of the Sun Ra Arkestra is a three-story rowhouse in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood, where the famously intergalactic jazz ensemble has lived, rehearsed, and pushed the boundaries of music for more than 50 years.

The house has partially collapsed, but Marshall Allen, 96, the band’s founding saxophone player and current leader, still lives and works there. The first Sun Ra Arkestra album in 20 years, “Swirling,” was released last October to wide acclaim. The house is now undergoing major structural repairs funded by a Miami-based art and jazz philanthropy, the Robert D. Bielecki Foundation.

The pump for the radiator heating system can’t heat the upper floors of the house, and the basement had been deteriorating for years. Allen has lived in the house since 1968, with a rotating cast of band members, and took over leadership of the Arkestra after Sun Ra’s death in 1993. He said in the past year, the floor joists gave way, causing the basement floor to collapse into the sub-basement.

“Water had dripped on it, and probably termites had eaten the sub-basement,” said Allen. “One day it just — schlkup — fell in.”

When a plumber came to the house recently to inspect the failing boiler, he could not access the heating system because the pit where the basement floor used to be was filled with junk that had accumulated there over the decades.

“So many people come through here. If they leave anything, it’s in the basement,” said Allen.

In January 2021, Cornelia Muller — who is working on a feature film about Sun Ra — contacted Robert Bielecki and explained the state of Allen’s house. He immediately committed $7,000 to fix it.

“The Foundation’s ethos is ‘redefining reciprocity.’ The idea that audiences, artists, and presenting organizations form a virtuous circle that requires shared responsibility for the health of the commons,” wrote Bielecki in an email. “It is sad and outrageous that Marshall Allen and some Arkestra members are living in these conditions. Sun Ra’s legacy, the Arkestra, and the house are American Treasures and deserve to be treated as such.”