Work and funding underway to repair and program John Coltrane’s Strawberry Mansion house

The house where jazz legend John Coltrane lived in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood is on its way to becoming a public cultural space.

It has been the subject of tangled legal ownership for years and is in dire structural disrepair. But its future now seems more secure due to a recent legal settlement and the support of a national preservation fund.

“This is a house that I assumed would always be there,” said Ravi Coltrane, John’s son who used to visit the house as a child to see his father’s cousin, Mary Alexander.