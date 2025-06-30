Nicole Sweeney brings her national jazz journey back to Philly’s WRTI, where it all began
Nicole Sweeney brings her signature storytelling and soulful presence to Evening Jazz at WRTI, connecting Philly listeners to jazz’s rich legacy.
Nicole Sweeney was a Temple University intern the first time she stepped through the doors of WRTI, unaware that the campus radio station would spark a lifelong devotion to jazz. Two decades later, she’s back — this time behind the mic as the new host of Evening Jazz, the station’s flagship jazz program.
Sweeney’s voice has traveled far from her Philadelphia roots, becoming a familiar presence to jazz listeners across the country, with stints at major outlets like WCLK in Atlanta, WBGO in Newark and SiriusXM. At each stop, she earned a reputation for her deep knowledge of jazz, natural storytelling ability and on-air warmth that resonates with audiences coast to coast.
“I often say jazz is our DNA,” she adds. “It’s what connects us. No matter what we look like, we can speak different languages — but if you love jazz and I love jazz — that’s our connection.”
She grew up on Long Island, where music was always in the air during Saturday morning cleanups or friendly games of dominoes with neighbors. The radio is what truly captured her imagination.
“In the evenings, it was just me and my radio — it was my company,” she says.
She spent hours tuned into New York City’s iconic radio voices, quietly studying their ease and connection with listeners. “There’s so many legendary people I heard who made me feel like they were really speaking to me, directly to me,” she says. That sense of intimacy shaped her own on-air style: grounded, knowledgeable, and deeply personal.
Now a seasoned curator and presenter, Sweeney aims to make jazz approachable, especially for those new to the genre. Her set spans everything from hard bop and big band to fusion and smooth grooves, all woven together with stories, context, and a touch of history. More than anything, she hopes listeners “feel companionship” in the music — and in her voice guiding them through it.
“I’m here to make people feel comfortable about taking their first step into jazz,” she says. “I want them to let the music seep into their spirit.”
Listeners tuning in to Evening Jazz might catch Sweeney setting up a track with a story about the artist’s early days, a behind-the-scenes recording tale, or a connection to another genre or moment in history — adding depth and dimension to every note.
Her distinctive voice has become a calling card. “She has a warm, engaging, and sweet style,” says Dyana Williams, co-founder of Black Music Month. “She’s got the kind of voice that makes you want to sit and listen. She’s authoritative in her presentation, but it’s not like a beat down or a lecture. It’s warm,” she said.
Before making her return to WRTI, Sweeney fostered a sense of community wherever her voice was heard. “She’s kind of a complete package,” says J. Michael Harrison, host and producer at WRTI, who first met Nicole when she was a student. “Listeners enjoy the insight she provides through her research about the artists she plays.”
Sweeney’s influence extends well beyond the airwaves. She’s as committed to artists off-mic as she is to curating a compelling set, and has worked with Jazz Philadelphia and Jazz at Lincoln Center to mentor musicians. From navigating radio to building a brand and promoting their work, she helps artists bridge the gap between talent and visibility.
“What struck me first was how generous she is with her time,” said Gerald Veasley, president of Jazz Philadelphia. “She’s practical-minded in helping to advise artists professionally. She has not just an affinity for the music, but has long-standing friendships with the musicians themselves. Her commitment to making sure artists get the information and exposure they need is truly valuable.”
Sweeney has taken part in professional development panels, hosted workshops, and continues to advocate for artists and Philadelphia’s jazz scene on a national stage. “She’s flown the banner of Philadelphia jazz wherever she’s gone,” Veasley added. “And now that she’s back here, that’s something to be proud of.”
For Sweeney, returning to WRTI is more than spinning records — it’s a homecoming to the city and sound that shaped her. “Philly has some of the most amazing talent in jazz,” she said. I’m thankful to be back at WRTI to celebrate Philadelphia and the music.”
