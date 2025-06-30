From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Nicole Sweeney was a Temple University intern the first time she stepped through the doors of WRTI, unaware that the campus radio station would spark a lifelong devotion to jazz. Two decades later, she’s back — this time behind the mic as the new host of Evening Jazz, the station’s flagship jazz program.

Sweeney’s voice has traveled far from her Philadelphia roots, becoming a familiar presence to jazz listeners across the country, with stints at major outlets like WCLK in Atlanta, WBGO in Newark and SiriusXM. At each stop, she earned a reputation for her deep knowledge of jazz, natural storytelling ability and on-air warmth that resonates with audiences coast to coast.

“I often say jazz is our DNA,” she adds. “It’s what connects us. No matter what we look like, we can speak different languages — but if you love jazz and I love jazz — that’s our connection.”