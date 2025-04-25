From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

If Francis Davis were chasing a Holy Grail, it might have been John Coltrane.

The jazz great played his last Philadelphia show in 1966 at Temple University, where Davis, as a student, saw Coltrane for the first and only time. Although the sparsely attended show and its recording issued 48 years later both got mixed reviews, it spurred Davis’ resolve to write about jazz, a pursuit that propelled the rest of his life.

A prolific critic for The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Atlantic magazine and The Village Voice and an author of seven books, Davis won a Grammy award for his liner notes on the 50th anniversary reissue of Miles Davis’ “Kind of Blue.” For decades, he supposedly worked on what many believed would be the definitive book about Coltrane.

The promise of a Coltrane book, written at a level readers had come to expect from Davis, had become part of jazz lore.

“Talk to anyone in the jazz community and they’ll bring that up: ‘Isn’t he working on the Coltrane book?’” said jazz promoter Mark Christman, founder of Philadelphia’s Ars Nova Workshop. “I’m not sure if it was a recurring joke or if we were all just really anticipating something.”

Outside of music circles, Davis, 78, was known as the husband of Terry Gross, host of WHYY’s “Fresh Air” on National Public Radio. He died April 14 from complications of emphysema and Parkinson’s disease. Davis will be memorialized during a private event in his hometown of Philadelphia.